National Bank Financial Comments on SSR Mining Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.49 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

