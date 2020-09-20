Critical Review: SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) versus Apartment Investment and Management (NASDAQ:AIV)

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and Apartment Investment and Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Apartment Investment and Management 2 7 1 0 1.90

Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus price target of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.33%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and Apartment Investment and Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH $185.79 million 0.15 $1.91 million $1.11 1.74 Apartment Investment and Management $914.29 million 5.69 $474.08 million $2.50 13.97

Apartment Investment and Management has higher revenue and earnings than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Investment and Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH -20.41% -29.31% -5.46% Apartment Investment and Management 20.09% 10.05% 2.63%

Risk and Volatility

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV, and are included in the S&P 500.

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.