Analyzing Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Camden Property Trust and MFA FINL INC/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.03 billion 8.43 $219.62 million $5.04 17.65 MFA FINL INC/SH $581.73 million 2.17 $378.12 million $0.77 3.62

MFA FINL INC/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Camden Property Trust. MFA FINL INC/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA FINL INC/SH has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of MFA FINL INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of MFA FINL INC/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and MFA FINL INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 19.06% 5.42% 2.89% MFA FINL INC/SH -116.56% 10.72% 2.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Camden Property Trust and MFA FINL INC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 4 13 0 2.76 MFA FINL INC/SH 0 3 1 0 2.25

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $108.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.29%. MFA FINL INC/SH has a consensus target price of $5.81, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given MFA FINL INC/SH’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MFA FINL INC/SH is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats MFA FINL INC/SH on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 56,858 apartment homes in 167 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year as one of the ?100 Best Companies to Work For? in America, ranking #24.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets. Its MBS are secured by hybrid, adjustable-rate, 15-year fixed-rate, and 30-year and longer-term fixed-rate mortgages, as well as mortgages that have interest rates that reset annually or more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

