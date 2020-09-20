Critical Comparison: ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) and Ambac Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AMBC)

ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) and Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACMAT and Ambac Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACMAT $2.75 million 8.85 $740,000.00 N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group $510.66 million 1.04 $267.40 million N/A N/A

Ambac Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than ACMAT.

Profitability

This table compares ACMAT and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACMAT N/A N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group -27.53% 10.17% 1.14%

Volatility and Risk

ACMAT has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ACMAT and Ambac Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACMAT 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambac Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ambac Financial Group has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.56%. Given Ambac Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ambac Financial Group is more favorable than ACMAT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of ACMAT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ambac Financial Group beats ACMAT on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACMAT

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also offers miscellaneous surety comprising workers' compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. ACMAT Corporation was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

