Head-To-Head Review: Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) vs. American Overseas Group (NYSE:AOREF)

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) and American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Overseas Group has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

93.5% of Radian Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Radian Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Radian Group and American Overseas Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group $1.53 billion 1.90 $672.31 million $3.21 4.73 American Overseas Group $15.01 million 1.08 -$3.18 million N/A N/A

Radian Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Overseas Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Radian Group and American Overseas Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 American Overseas Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Radian Group presently has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 57.00%. Given Radian Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Radian Group is more favorable than American Overseas Group.

Profitability

This table compares Radian Group and American Overseas Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group 30.45% 10.99% 6.27% American Overseas Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Radian Group beats American Overseas Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions and community banks. The Services segment offers mortgage services, including transaction management services, such as loan review, residential mortgage-backed securities securitization and distressed asset reviews, review and valuation services related to single family rental properties, servicer and loan surveillance, and underwriting; real estate services comprising real estate owned asset management, and real estate valuation and brokerage services, as well as software as a service solutions and platforms; and title services that include title insurance products, and title settlement and closing services. This segment provides its mortgage and real estate services to mortgage lenders, financial institutions, mortgage and real estate investors, government entities, and others. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

American Overseas Group Company Profile

American Overseas Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property/casualty insurance and reinsurance products and services in Bermuda, Barbados, and the United States. It offers non-standard auto insurance products; and specialty risk transfer and management services. The company was formerly known as RAM Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to American Overseas Group Limited in December 2011. American Overseas Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.