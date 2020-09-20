Comparing Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) & Avistar Communications (OTCMKTS:AVSR)

Avistar Communications (OTCMKTS:AVSR) and Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avistar Communications and Toshiba, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avistar Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Toshiba 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Toshiba shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Avistar Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avistar Communications and Toshiba’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Toshiba $31.13 billion 0.59 -$1.05 billion ($0.96) -14.56

Avistar Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Toshiba.

Volatility and Risk

Avistar Communications has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toshiba has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avistar Communications and Toshiba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A Toshiba 0.48% 3.54% 1.17%

Summary

Toshiba beats Avistar Communications on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avistar Communications

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go. The company offers Avistar C3, a communication and collaboration platform, which provides an integrated suite of video, audio, and collaboration applications that include on-demand access to interactive video calling and conferencing, content creation and publishing, broadcast origination and video distribution, and video-on-demand, as well as data sharing, presence-based directory services, and network management. Avistar Communications Corporation also provides various services for the implementation and support of its video communications products; and offers software development, maintenance, support, and training services. In addition, it is involved in the development, prosecution, maintenance, support, and licensing of the intellectual property and technology used in the company's video communications systems. Further, the company sells and licenses a set of desktop products and infrastructure products that combine to form an Avistar video-enabled visual communication and collaboration solution. Avistar Communications Corporation offers its products and services through its direct sales force, as well as through strategic partners and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Avistar Systems Corporation and changed its name to Avistar Communications Corporation in April 2000. Avistar Communications Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others. The company offers infrastructure systems, including power, transmission and distribution, industrial, railway transportation, security and automation, broadcasting and network, water and environmental, building, and POS systems; airport facilities and solid-state weather radars; elevators and escalators; and printing and IT solutions. It also provides electronic devices and components, such as semiconductors, storage products, microwave semiconductors and components, materials and devices, and display devices and components; and digital products comprising computers and tablets, memory products, SSDs, televisions, Blu-ray products, and home appliances. In addition, the company offers nuclear power generation systems, thermal power generation systems, light fixtures, air-conditioners, building and facility solutions, multi-function peripherals, hard disk drives, cloud solutions, visual products, etc. Toshiba Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

