$500,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will post $500,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $490,000.00. Aptinyx reported sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year sales of $1.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $1.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%.

APTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Aptinyx stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 7,228.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

