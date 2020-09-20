$12.45 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will announce $12.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $21.41 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $7.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $35.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $46.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $33.46 million, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $54.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $617,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 121.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

ZYME opened at $45.34 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

