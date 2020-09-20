Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report $35.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.30 million. Cutera posted sales of $46.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $143.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $145.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $190.05 million, with estimates ranging from $183.70 million to $196.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Cutera stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. Cutera has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $361.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 59,769 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,558.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,998. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,112.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 74,394 shares of company stock worth $1,112,629. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cutera by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cutera by 4,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cutera by 76.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Cutera by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

