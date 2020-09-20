Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) & Associated Banc (NASDAQ:ASB) Financial Contrast

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sierra Bancorp and Associated Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Associated Banc 1 8 0 0 1.89

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.47%. Associated Banc has a consensus target price of $16.14, suggesting a potential upside of 19.31%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Associated Banc.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Associated Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Associated Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $134.42 million 2.05 $35.96 million $2.33 7.78 Associated Banc $1.55 billion 1.34 $326.79 million $1.97 6.87

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sierra Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 26.05% 10.91% 1.25% Associated Banc 21.70% 6.88% 0.74%

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Associated Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Associated Banc on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate, commercial, mortgage warehouse, agricultural, industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 40 full service branches, an online branch, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA lending unit. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services comprising interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also engages in the administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 30, 2019, the company operated approximately 230 banking locations serving approximately 110 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

