Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL) & Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Critical Analysis

Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL) and Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Caledonia Mining and Franco Nevada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caledonia Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Franco Nevada 1 5 4 0 2.30

Franco Nevada has a consensus price target of $162.23, indicating a potential upside of 13.57%. Given Franco Nevada’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franco Nevada is more favorable than Caledonia Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Caledonia Mining and Franco Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caledonia Mining 25.30% 10.94% 9.65% Franco Nevada 22.64% 8.30% 7.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Caledonia Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Franco Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caledonia Mining and Franco Nevada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caledonia Mining $75.83 million 2.95 $42.02 million N/A N/A Franco Nevada $844.10 million 32.25 $344.10 million $1.82 78.48

Franco Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Caledonia Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Caledonia Mining has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco Nevada has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Caledonia Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Franco Nevada pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Franco Nevada pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Franco Nevada has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Franco Nevada beats Caledonia Mining on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

