Comparing AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) & Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.9% of Option Care Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Option Care Health and AdaptHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $2.31 billion 0.95 -$75.92 million ($0.19) -61.95 AdaptHealth $529.64 million 3.60 -$15.00 million $0.30 75.43

AdaptHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Option Care Health. Option Care Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdaptHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Option Care Health has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Option Care Health and AdaptHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 0 6 0 3.00 AdaptHealth 0 0 6 0 3.00

Option Care Health currently has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 49.53%. AdaptHealth has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Option Care Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than AdaptHealth.

Profitability

This table compares Option Care Health and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health -3.10% -4.05% -1.39% AdaptHealth N/A -42.67% 1.17%

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

