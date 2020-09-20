Contrasting Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) and 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 360 Finance and Hexindai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance 19.31% 32.84% 10.35% Hexindai N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 360 Finance and Hexindai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hexindai 0 0 0 0 N/A

360 Finance currently has a consensus target price of $16.20, suggesting a potential upside of 36.13%. Given 360 Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 360 Finance is more favorable than Hexindai.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 360 Finance and Hexindai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance $1.32 billion 1.32 $359.33 million $2.39 4.98 Hexindai $11.44 million 2.54 -$71.20 million N/A N/A

360 Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Hexindai.

Risk & Volatility

360 Finance has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hexindai has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of 360 Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Hexindai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

360 Finance beats Hexindai on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc. operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

