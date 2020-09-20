STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.34.

Shares of STM opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 114.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,858 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,065,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,150,000 after purchasing an additional 799,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,859.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,392 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 738,262 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $11,565,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

