Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

SO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.23.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.87.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,291 shares of company stock valued at $819,600 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 454.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

