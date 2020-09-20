South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Price Target Cut to $21.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

SJI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,140,000 after buying an additional 56,064 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 10.3% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 173,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 63.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 60.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

