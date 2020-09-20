Credit Suisse Group Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $96.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.13.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.15. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average is $90.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

