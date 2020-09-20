Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.