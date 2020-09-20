Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.
Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92.
In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
