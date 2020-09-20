Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

