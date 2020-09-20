Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Hold

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

NYSE:PRLB opened at $138.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.60. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 1.84. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

