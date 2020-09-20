$126.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce sales of $126.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.60 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $102.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $487.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $489.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $476.00 million, with estimates ranging from $454.70 million to $497.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 556,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,704,000 after acquiring an additional 529,140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 91.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 242,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1,083.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 113,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

