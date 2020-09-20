Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.87 Million

Analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce sales of $51.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.99 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $60.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $213.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.87 million to $217.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $233.40 million, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $254.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

