$204.77 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to announce sales of $204.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.71 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $287.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $817.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $769.00 million to $900.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

HCC opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.22. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

