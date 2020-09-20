$117.37 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce $117.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.61 million and the highest is $118.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $110.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $514.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $517.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $559.29 million, with estimates ranging from $518.33 million to $585.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

SIMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $37.88 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $53.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,246 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,245 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

