RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report sales of $258.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $270.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.33 million. RadNet posted sales of $292.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in RadNet by 13.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RadNet by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDNT stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $818.50 million, a P/E ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 1.54. RadNet has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

