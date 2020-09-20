Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report $18.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $19.10 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $19.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $74.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.40 million to $77.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.17 million, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $71.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.37 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 23.81%.

CVCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $152.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In related news, Director Karen Musson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,456 shares of company stock worth $224,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 90,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

