TFI International Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Tuesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.14 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

