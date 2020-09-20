Appulse (CVE:APL) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Shares of Appulse Corp. (CVE:APL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.28. Appulse shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 3,200 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 million and a PE ratio of 3.63.

Appulse (CVE:APL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.47 million during the quarter.

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in North America and internationally. It also offers maintenance services, and consulting and design advice to industries; and machining services for equipment repairs, as well as manufactures parts.

