First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 269,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 33,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

