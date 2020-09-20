Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

IBA stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. Industrias Bachoco has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.75). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $715.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.54 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 5,473.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 80,248 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

