Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva (NYSE:WK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WK has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Workiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

WK opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.24. Workiva has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,283.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 28,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,585,747.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,548. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,436,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 484,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 288,206 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 560,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,973,000 after purchasing an additional 87,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

