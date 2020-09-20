Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.82. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 77,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,007 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,593,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,294,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

