Oppenheimer Raises TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $114.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $103.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $44,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in TE Connectivity by 115.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

