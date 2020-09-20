Barclays Raises Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $26.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target increased by Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.29.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

