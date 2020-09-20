JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $66.00

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

TJX stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Workiva
Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Workiva
Valero Energy Price Target Cut to $60.00
Valero Energy Price Target Cut to $60.00
Oppenheimer Raises TE Connectivity Price Target to $114.00
Oppenheimer Raises TE Connectivity Price Target to $114.00
Barclays Raises Taylor Morrison Home Price Target to $26.00
Barclays Raises Taylor Morrison Home Price Target to $26.00
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises TJX Companies Price Target to $66.00
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises TJX Companies Price Target to $66.00
Scotiabank Boosts Teck Resources Price Target to $23.00
Scotiabank Boosts Teck Resources Price Target to $23.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report