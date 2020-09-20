JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $66.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

TJX stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

