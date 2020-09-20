Raymond James Increases Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $45.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of TFC opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

