Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LCTX. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.58.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 996,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 806,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 150,568 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,189 shares during the period.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

