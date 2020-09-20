INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IFJPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of INFORMA PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. INFORMA PLC/S has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $10.05 on Friday. INFORMA PLC/S has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30.

INFORMA PLC/S Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

