ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Investec upgraded ITM Power to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ITMPF opened at $3.51 on Thursday. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

