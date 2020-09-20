Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) Shares Gap Down to $7.68

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $6.79. Goodrich Petroleum shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

About Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

