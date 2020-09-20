Roth Capital Increases GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Price Target to $20.00

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of GRWG opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.42 million, a P/E ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.20.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $2,066,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,479,248.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 11,724 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $80,074.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,888 shares of company stock worth $6,916,474.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

