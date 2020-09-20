Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Cut to Sell at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FNMA. B. Riley raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal National Mortgage Association currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.13.

FNMA stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Federal National Mortgage Association has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.05 and a beta of 2.06.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

