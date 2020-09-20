ESSITY AKTIEBOL/S (OTCMKTS:ESSYY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESSITY AKTIEBOL/S (OTCMKTS:ESSYY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ESSITY AKTIEBOL/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of ESSYY opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. ESSITY AKTIEBOL/S has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. The company's personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

