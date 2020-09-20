Scotiabank Downgrades Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) to Sector Perform

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FBBPF opened at $2.04 on Friday. Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 200 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 36.0 million square feet (3.3 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

