Scotiabank Downgrades Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) to Sector Perform

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of FBBPF opened at $2.04 on Friday. Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.
Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV Company Profile
See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.