EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

