Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of ELROF opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, Portugal, and internationally. The company offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand; and concession catering services at the airport, on the road, at the station, or in the city under the Areas brand.

