Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENLAY opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.47. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

