EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EPOKY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. SEB Equity Research upgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $14.78 on Friday. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

About EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

