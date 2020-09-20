EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EPOKY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. SEB Equity Research upgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $14.78 on Friday. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

