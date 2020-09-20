(CITY) (OTCMKTS:CITY) vs. Vectrus (OTCMKTS:VEC) Head to Head Contrast

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) and (CITY) (OTCMKTS:CITY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vectrus and (CITY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectrus 2.11% 14.85% 5.79% (CITY) N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vectrus and (CITY)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectrus $1.38 billion 0.34 $34.72 million $3.21 12.64 (CITY) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vectrus has higher revenue and earnings than (CITY).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vectrus and (CITY), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectrus 0 0 3 0 3.00 (CITY) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vectrus presently has a consensus price target of $62.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.61%. Given Vectrus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vectrus is more favorable than (CITY).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Vectrus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Vectrus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of (CITY) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vectrus beats (CITY) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc. provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines. It also provides information technology and network communication services, including sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems, system-of-systems engineering and software development, and mission support for the Department of Defense. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

