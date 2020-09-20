Reviewing NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 13.66% 7.99% 0.68% NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Limestone Bancorp and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 1 2 0 2.67

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 76.22%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $55.50 million 1.27 $10.52 million $1.44 7.56 NexPoint Real Estate Finance $42.02 million 3.97 $2.34 million N/A N/A

Limestone Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Summary

Limestone Bancorp beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

